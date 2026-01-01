Frozen Secrets

As Alpine glaciers retreat, the ice begins revealing lost human history.
As melting glaciers in the Alps expose preserved artifacts, human remains, and other traces of the past, this documentary shows how researchers piece together stories frozen for centuries. Explore discoveries from ancient Alpine travelers to the brutal mountain front of the First World War, and see why every emerging relic can reshape what we know.
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