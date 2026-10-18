FLOW: The Force of Weather

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See the hidden currents shaping storms, ice, oceans, and molten rock.
This series reveals how energy moves through air, water, lava, and ice to shape the weather and climate that govern daily life. Following scientists from the Arctic to the Atlantic and active volcanic zones, it connects jet streams, hurricanes, ocean circulation, and eruptions into one planetary system. Sign up to see the forces behind forecasts, extremes, and a changing world.
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