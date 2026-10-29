Great Bear Rainforest

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Where spirit bears, salmon, and ocean tides shape an ancient wild coast.
Explore one of Earth's largest intact coastal temperate rainforests on Canada's remote Pacific coast, where grizzlies, coastal wolves, sea otters, and the rare white spirit bear depend on a rich bond between forest and sea. Guided by Ryan Reynolds and Indigenous guardians, this film reveals how wildlife, tradition, and survival intertwine, giving you a deeper reason to sign up and see what makes this place so extraordinary.
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