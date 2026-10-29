92% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Ancient manuscripts, sea cliffs, and young musicians reveal a changing nation.
Travel across Ireland with writer Manchan Magan and four teens as they trace heritage from Dublin and the Book of Kells to the Cliffs of Moher and Giant's Causeway. Along the way, history, language, music, and dramatic landscapes reveal how a new generation is reshaping the country's identity. Sign up to see a richly layered portrait of Ireland in motion.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free