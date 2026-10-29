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Ireland

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Ancient manuscripts, sea cliffs, and young musicians reveal a changing nation.

Travel across Ireland with writer Manchan Magan and four teens as they trace heritage from Dublin and the Book of Kells to the Cliffs of Moher and Giant's Causeway. Along the way, history, language, music, and dramatic landscapes reveal how a new generation is reshaping the country's identity. Sign up to see a richly layered portrait of Ireland in motion.

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