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Into America's Wild

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From Alaska to the Appalachians, nature reveals America’s deepest connections.

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, this film explores America’s natural wonders through journeys by kayak, train, bike, and hot air balloon. Along the way, it connects wild landscapes with human stories, from early migration along Alaska’s coast to the power of getting kids outdoors. Sign up to experience a richer view of nature, history, and belonging.

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