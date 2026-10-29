Into America's Wild

90% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
From Alaska to the Appalachians, nature reveals America’s deepest connections.
Narrated by Morgan Freeman, this film explores America’s natural wonders through journeys by kayak, train, bike, and hot air balloon. Along the way, it connects wild landscapes with human stories, from early migration along Alaska’s coast to the power of getting kids outdoors. Sign up to experience a richer view of nature, history, and belonging.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free