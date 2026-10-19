Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Europe's Ancient Megasites: Mystery of a Lost Civilization

94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Archaeologists trace the rise and disappearance of Europe’s first vast cities.

Travel from Moldova to the Eurasian steppe as archaeologists investigate immense prehistoric settlements built 6,000 years ago, then mysteriously abandoned. Through excavations, geomagnetics, and human clues left in houses and artifacts, this film reveals how some of Europe’s earliest large communities lived, organized, and ultimately unraveled. Sign up to uncover a lost civilization that challenges what we think the first cities were.

Love Europe's Ancient Megasites: Mystery of a Lost Civilization? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Europe's Ancient Megasites: Mystery of a Lost Civilization, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.