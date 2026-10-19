Europe's Ancient Megasites: Mystery of a Lost Civilization

Archaeologists trace the rise and disappearance of Europe’s first vast cities.

Travel from Moldova to the Eurasian steppe as archaeologists investigate immense prehistoric settlements built 6,000 years ago, then mysteriously abandoned. Through excavations, geomagnetics, and human clues left in houses and artifacts, this film reveals how some of Europe’s earliest large communities lived, organized, and ultimately unraveled. Sign up to uncover a lost civilization that challenges what we think the first cities were.