Living on Green Ice

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Beneath Arctic ice, a hidden green world reveals climate change in motion.
Scientists uncover the algae-rich layer beneath Arctic sea ice and trace how it supports cod, seabirds, and life on the ocean floor. As shifting ice and snow disrupt that fragile system, the film turns polar research into a vivid, high-stakes look at how climate change is reshaping the coldest regions on Earth.
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