Chemistry Shorts

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Where molecules shape ice cream, recycled plastic, and the future of water.
See how chemistry operates inside everyday pleasures and urgent global challenges, from the structure of ice cream to enzymes engineered to break down PET plastic and new ways to make water safe to drink. Each short reveals the science behind texture, recycling, and reuse, giving you smart, surprising reasons to keep exploring.
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