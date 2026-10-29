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Oddly Satisfying Science

93% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Mind-bending experiments turn fire, water, sound, and color into spectacle.

Host Nick Uhas teams up with expert guests to unpack visually striking experiments that reveal how everyday science works. Across episodes on fire, water, heat, color, and sound, you will see sparks, shifting light, strange reactions, and surprising demonstrations tied to real principles. Sign up to enjoy a series that makes big ideas feel immediate, playful, and genuinely illuminating.

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10 episodes

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