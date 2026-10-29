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Nuts About Squirrels

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From desert heat to snowy forests, squirrels reveal remarkable survival skills.

Meet the fast, quirky rodents that thrive across much of the globe, from tundra and deserts to city streets and forest canopies. This film explores how squirrels glide, hibernate, evade predators, stash food, and outsmart rivals with astonishing agility and memory. Sign up to see familiar animals become far more impressive than they first appear.

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