High Life: Forest Canopy

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Above the forest floor, hidden lives turn the treetops into a kingdom.
Look beyond a woodland walk to the canopy, where birds nest, squirrels forage, insects build chambers, and animals battle for mates. This film reveals why the treetops hold the forest's greatest animal diversity and why that unseen world matters, giving you a richer way to see every branch and every life it supports.
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