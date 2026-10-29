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Animals That Changed History

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How domesticated animals transformed hunters into farmers, traders, and empires.

Discover how a handful of species, from dogs and sheep to pigs, cattle, and horses, reshaped human life. This film connects domestication to farming, transport, trade, and social change, while also revealing the environmental cost of that partnership. Sign up to see how animals helped build the modern world, and why that history still matters.

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