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Marine Mammals - Born to Swim

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Dive beneath the waves to decode the secret lives of whales and dolphins.

Explore how whales, dolphins, porpoises, and belugas hunt, migrate, communicate, and raise their young in oceans and rivers around the world. From deep diving sperm whales to bottlenose dolphins using teamwork and sonar, this film reveals the adaptations behind their mystery and appeal. Sign up to see marine mammals with new understanding and urgency.

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