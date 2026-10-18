Children of the Sun - Wild Bees & Butterflies

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In sunlit fields and gardens, pollinators reveal lives far stranger than expected.
Look beyond familiar honeybees to discover wild bees, butterflies, and moths as they feed, breed, defend nests, and survive in gardens, meadows, woods, and mountains. Drawing on intimate behavior and surprising adaptations, this series reveals how these small pollinators shape the natural world, giving curious viewers a richer reason to sign up and keep exploring.
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