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Ancient Yellowstone

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Inside Yellowstone, boiling pools and melting ice expose Earth's deep past.

Go beyond Yellowstone's beauty to explore an active volcanic landscape, thermal pools filled with thermophiles, and fossil forests shaped by ancient eruptions. This season also uncovers ice patches releasing rare artifacts and clues to early people in the region. Sign up to see how one extraordinary place connects the origins of life, climate change, and human history.

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3 episodes

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