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World's Best Dinosaur Fossil

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A near-perfect armored dinosaur reveals prehistoric color, camouflage, and survival.

See how an astonishingly preserved nodosaur changed what scientists can know about dinosaur appearance and evolution. This episode follows the accidental discovery, painstaking preparation, and research that uncovered skin, pigment, and even stomach contents. Sign up to experience a fossil find that brings prehistory into unusually sharp focus.

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