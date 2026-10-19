Cassini: The Grand Finale

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Witness Cassini’s final plunge as Saturn yields its closest secrets.
This episode captures the spacecraft’s planned descent into Saturn’s atmosphere after 20 years in space, gathering new data to the last second. You will see how its final orbits transformed our view of Saturn, its rings, and moons like Titan and Enceladus. Sign up to experience a dramatic farewell shaped by discoveries that changed our understanding of the solar system.
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