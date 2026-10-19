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Asteroid Belt Discovery

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A dwarf planet in the asteroid belt rewrites the story of our origins.

See how NASA's Dawn mission transformed Ceres from a distant smudge into a complex world with organic molecules, bright salt deposits, and signs of recent geological activity. As scientists piece together clues about water, energy, and planetary formation, this episode offers a sharper look at how the early solar system may have worked.

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