Asteroid Belt Discovery

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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A dwarf planet in the asteroid belt rewrites the story of our origins.
See how NASA's Dawn mission transformed Ceres from a distant smudge into a complex world with organic molecules, bright salt deposits, and signs of recent geological activity. As scientists piece together clues about water, energy, and planetary formation, this episode offers a sharper look at how the early solar system may have worked.
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