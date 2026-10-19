The First Picture of a Black Hole

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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The image that finally brought a cosmic abyss into view.
See how scientists captured the first photograph of a black hole and why that single image matters so deeply to physics. This episode reveals how the picture confirmed a foundational theory and opened a new way to investigate the cosmos. Sign up to watch a breakthrough that turns an abstract idea into visible evidence.
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