Black Holes: Messages from the Edge of the Universe

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Ghostly particles light the polar ice and rewrite our view of space.
Explore the birth of neutrino astronomy as scientists detect extraterrestrial, even extra-galactic, particles deep in South Pole ice. Follow how flashes of light inside IceCube reveal clues about black holes, cosmic accelerators, and dark matter. It is a rare chance to watch a new window on the universe open.
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