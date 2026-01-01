Inside NASA's giant moon rocket, every system faces its defining test.
Go behind the scenes of NASA's Artemis Program as engineers prepare the spacecraft, launch systems, and Orion capsule for the first mission beyond low-Earth orbit in decades. This episode reveals the scale, risk, and precision behind Artemis 1, showing why its first launch is a crucial step toward future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Artemis: First Launch — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Artemis: First Launch is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.