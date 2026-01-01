A chilling excavation reveals the lost logic of Chimor sacrifice.
This documentary examines the discovery of hundreds of sacrificed children in Peru and the investigation into what it reveals about the powerful Chimu civilization. Through archaeological evidence and expert analysis, it traces how this shocking site reshapes our understanding of belief, power, and crisis in South American history. For viewers drawn to real mysteries, it offers rare insight worth exploring.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Peru: Sacrifices In The Kingdom Of Chimor — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Peru: Sacrifices In The Kingdom Of Chimor is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.