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Life in Outer Space

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Mars, Europa, Enceladus, and Titan emerge as our boldest clues to life.

This film examines the search for life beyond Earth through future missions to Mars and discoveries across the wider cosmos. You will explore how astronomers and space probes investigate planets and moons where the conditions for life may exist. It is a smart, expansive look at one of science's greatest unanswered questions.

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