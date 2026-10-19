The Lucy Mission: Origins of the Solar System (Extended)

Curiosity Original
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Inside NASA's race to reach asteroids that preserve the solar system's earliest history.
Follow the NASA Lucy Mission team across two and a half years as they prepare to visit Trojan asteroids, objects never before reached by a spacecraft. The film captures the pressure of a narrow launch window, giant solar arrays, and pandemic disruption, while revealing how this mission could clarify how the solar system formed. Sign up to watch the science and engineering come together under real stakes.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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