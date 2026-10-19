Voyage Into the Sun

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Inside the Sun's corona, a probe reveals the forces shaping Earth.
See how NASA's Parker Solar Probe entered the Sun's corona and began collecting data never seen before. This episode explores the mysteries of solar wind, violent eruptions, and the technology that survives extreme heat to study them up close. Sign up to watch breakthrough science with real stakes for life on Earth.
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