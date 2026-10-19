Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Voyage Into the Sun

Breakthrough
96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the Sun's corona, a probe reveals the forces shaping Earth.

See how NASA's Parker Solar Probe entered the Sun's corona and began collecting data never seen before. This episode explores the mysteries of solar wind, violent eruptions, and the technology that survives extreme heat to study them up close. Sign up to watch breakthrough science with real stakes for life on Earth.

Love Voyage Into the Sun? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Voyage Into the Sun, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.