Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

SPACE GREED

94% loved this20 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Who will control the rules, resources, and risks of space?

This series examines the scramble to profit from space, from Mars law and asteroid defense to orbital industry, research stations, and self-sustaining colonies. Along the way, you will uncover the science, economics, and political tensions shaping humanity's future beyond Earth. Sign up to see how today's ambitions could redefine life in the cosmos.

Episode guide

20 episodes

Love SPACE GREED? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond SPACE GREED, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.