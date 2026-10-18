SPACE GREED

Curiosity Original
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Who will control the rules, resources, and risks of space?
This series examines the scramble to profit from space, from Mars law and asteroid defense to orbital industry, research stations, and self-sustaining colonies. Along the way, you will uncover the science, economics, and political tensions shaping humanity's future beyond Earth. Sign up to see how today's ambitions could redefine life in the cosmos.
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