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Titans: The Rise of Wall Street

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The financiers who built American power also put it at risk.

Explore how Wall Street’s most powerful figures shaped America’s rise over 150 years, fueling new industries, amassing vast fortunes, and steering the nation through panics, war, and reform. From J.P. Morgan to the crash of 1929 and the scandals of the 1980s, this series reveals how money, influence, and ambition transformed the country, and why the consequences still resonate.

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