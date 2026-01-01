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Changing Ocean Asia

93% loved this4 episodes4KCC

Scientists race to measure the cities sinking beneath Southeast Asia's rising seas.

Explore why some of Southeast Asia's biggest coastal cities are sinking, and how rising seas, floods, and extreme weather compound the threat. Following scientists from the Earth Observatory of Singapore, the series reveals how cutting-edge monitoring and predictive models could shape more resilient communities.

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