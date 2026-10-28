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Carbon: The Unauthorized Biography

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From stardust to smoke, one element shapes life and risk.

Meet carbon as more than a buzzword, through striking animation and insights from celebrated scientists including Neil deGrasse Tyson. This film reveals how one element forged stars, bodies, fuels, and modern materials, then follows its role in the climate crisis. Sign up to see a familiar subject become far deeper and more urgent.

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