Carbon: The Unauthorized Biography

85% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
From stardust to smoke, one element shapes life and risk.
Meet carbon as more than a buzzword, through striking animation and insights from celebrated scientists including Neil deGrasse Tyson. This film reveals how one element forged stars, bodies, fuels, and modern materials, then follows its role in the climate crisis. Sign up to see a familiar subject become far deeper and more urgent.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free