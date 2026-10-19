Economics Explained: The Rise and Fall of the USA?

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Inside the forces that built America's economy, and the cracks beneath it.
Explore how the United States became the most influential economy in history through finance, global business, immigration, and the power of the dollar. Then follow the tensions that challenge that dominance, from inequality to shifting global competition. It is a sharp, big-picture watch that rewards curiosity with a deeper understanding of how economic power rises, and what could make it fall.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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