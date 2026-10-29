FAST: The Celestial Eye

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Inside the colossal telescope built to hear the farthest whispers of space.
Discover how engineers and scientists created the largest radio telescope ever built, from the search for an isolated site in southwest China to the innovations that made it precise enough to track distant radio waves. As FAST begins probing pulsars, hydrogen clouds, dark energy, and possible extraterrestrial signals, each breakthrough reveals why this machine could reshape how we understand the universe.
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