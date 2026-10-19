The Lucy Mission: Origins of the Solar System

Curiosity Original
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Inside NASA's race to reach the Trojan asteroids before time runs out.
Follow the scientists and engineers behind NASA's Lucy mission as they prepare to explore Trojan asteroids, objects never before visited by a spacecraft. The film reveals how launch deadlines, massive solar arrays, precision planning, and a pandemic tested the mission at every step. Sign up to see how this high-stakes effort could illuminate the origins of our solar system.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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