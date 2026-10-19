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Jupiter's Moons and the Search for Life

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Two bold missions race toward Jupiter's frozen ocean worlds.

This episode explores how JUICE and Europa Clipper will probe Jupiter's icy moons for water, energy, and other conditions linked to life. Along the way, you will see why Europa, Callisto, and Ganymede have become some of the solar system's most intriguing targets. Sign up to watch a high-stakes scientific search unfold at the edge of the Sun's reach.

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