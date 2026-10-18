Modern Dinosaurs

In New Zealand, ancient survivors reveal evolution's strangest experiments.

Explore New Zealand's extraordinary wildlife through species found nowhere else on Earth, from tuatara and kiwi to kakapo, giant insects, and marine predators. Across remote forests, islands, caves, and coasts, the series uncovers how isolation, extinction, and survival shaped their remarkable biology. Sign up to see the science, drama, and deep history behind one of the planet's most unique ecosystems.