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Giants

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Track Earth's mightiest animals, and the ancient giants that shaped them.

Follow zoologist and conservationist Dan O'Neill across five globe-spanning episodes as he searches for giant animals living today. Using the latest scientific data, the series connects them to even larger extinct ancestors, revealing how they evolved, why those ancient giants died out, and what it will take to protect their modern counterparts.

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5 episodes

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