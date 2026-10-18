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Queens of Ancient Egypt

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Beyond Cleopatra, extraordinary queens reshape 3,000 years of Egyptian power.

Discover the women who stood beside the throne, seized influence, and transformed ancient Egypt across three millennia. From Queen Tiye's rise during a golden age to later royal rivalries and religious upheaval, this series reveals how queens shaped power, image, and belief. Sign up to uncover the stories behind Egypt's most formidable female rulers.

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3 episodes

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