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Fateful Planet

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Five cataclysms reveal how chaos forged Earth and life.

This five-part documentary series reconstructs the major events that shaped our world, from planetary formation to ice ages, impacts, and mass extinctions. Guided by scientific evidence and modern research, it shows how each catastrophe changed the course of evolution and why life endured. Sign up to witness the forces that made Earth the planet we know.

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5 episodes

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