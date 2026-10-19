Superpredators

From T. rex to megalodon, the science behind nature's deadliest rulers.

Discover how iconic hunters such as Tyrannosaurs, megalodon, great white sharks, and saber-toothed cats rose to dominate their worlds. Drawing on fossils, DNA, and fresh research, this episode examines the traits that made them formidable and the forces that ended some of their reigns. Sign up to see how science reshapes the stories of Earth's most fascinating predators.