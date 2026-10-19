Superpredators

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
From T. rex to megalodon, the science behind nature's deadliest rulers.
Discover how iconic hunters such as Tyrannosaurs, megalodon, great white sharks, and saber-toothed cats rose to dominate their worlds. Drawing on fossils, DNA, and fresh research, this episode examines the traits that made them formidable and the forces that ended some of their reigns. Sign up to see how science reshapes the stories of Earth's most fascinating predators.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free