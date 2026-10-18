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De-Extinction

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Can lost giants and vanished predators truly return through modern science?

Explore the bold science behind attempts to revive the dire wolf, woolly mammoth, Tasmanian tiger, and northern white rhino. As genetic engineering, ancient DNA, and reproductive technology push extinction's limits, the film weighs ecological promise against ethical risk. Sign up to see how this urgent debate could reshape conservation itself.

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