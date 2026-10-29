Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Modern Day Killer Asteroid

Breakthrough
96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the crater that rewrote life on Earth

Revisit the Chicxulub impact that ended the dinosaurs, then examine what a similar strike could mean for our world now. Through expert analysis and vivid simulations, this episode breaks down crater science, shock waves, tsunamis, and global fallout. It turns a distant cosmic threat into a gripping lesson in planetary vulnerability and defense.

Love Modern Day Killer Asteroid? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Modern Day Killer Asteroid, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.