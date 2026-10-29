Saber-Tooth Brawl

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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New fossils expose the brutal world behind Smilodon's legendary fangs.
Explore how scientists decode Smilodon through fossil wounds, tooth growth, and chemical traces locked in enamel. This episode reveals a predator that fought its own kind, hunted with lethal precision, and may have cared for injured adults and vulnerable young. Sign up to see how new evidence reshapes one of prehistory's most enigmatic hunters.
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