What Animals See

Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
Step inside the strange visual worlds of predators, prey, and deep-sea hunters.
Guided by Professor Thomas Cronin, this film reveals how animal eyes work and how evolution shaped what different species can see. From dogs and cats to raptors, insects, and mantis shrimps, you will discover why vision varies so dramatically across nature. Sign up to see familiar animals, and the natural world, with sharper insight.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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