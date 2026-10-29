Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

What Animals See

97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Step inside the strange visual worlds of predators, prey, and deep-sea hunters.

Guided by Professor Thomas Cronin, this film reveals how animal eyes work and how evolution shaped what different species can see. From dogs and cats to raptors, insects, and mantis shrimps, you will discover why vision varies so dramatically across nature. Sign up to see familiar animals, and the natural world, with sharper insight.

Love What Animals See? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond What Animals See, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.