The Science of Cute

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How a tiny eyebrow movement helped turn wolves into our companions.
Explore the science behind puppy dog eyes and the evolutionary shift from wolf to dog. This episode connects anatomy, domestication, behavior, and human bonding to reveal why dogs learned to capture our attention so effectively. Sign up to see how one subtle expression opens a surprising window into canine evolution.
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