A sickly child becomes a legend of impossible strength and iron will.

Discover how Joseph Greenstein, a 5-foot-4 boy once told he would not live long, transformed himself into The Mighty Atom. This documentary traces the feats, discipline, and mindset behind his astonishing strength, from biting through chains to bending horseshoes. It is a riveting look at how belief, training, and sheer determination can reshape a life.