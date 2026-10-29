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Ultimate Processes

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Inside factories and workshops, the hidden craft behind extraordinary machines and objects.

Presenter Francesca Chiorando visits ten very different manufacturing sites, from craft workshops to international industries, to uncover how remarkable products are made. Each episode reveals the precision, skill, and technology behind a distinct process, turning everyday objects and giant machines into something far more fascinating. Sign up to see how these worlds really work.

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10 episodes

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