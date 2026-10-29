The Demolition Man

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Inside the science, danger, and precision behind giant demolitions worldwide.
Host Brendan Moar goes behind the scenes of major demolitions around the world, revealing the planning, machinery, and expert decision-making each job demands. You will see why bringing down massive structures is far more than a single blast, with every episode unpacking the risks, strategy, and engineering that make these operations so compelling.
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