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Science of Thrills

94% loved this8 episodes4KCC
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Ride the world’s fastest coasters, then uncover what the rush does to you.

Engineer and adventurer Rob Bell boards some of the world’s fastest theme park rides to reveal how speed, power, and design affect the human body. Using state-of-the-art technology and expert insight, the series turns adrenaline into discovery, making every climb, launch, and drop more fascinating to watch.

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8 episodes

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