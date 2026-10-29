Science of Thrills

94% loved this8 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Ride the world’s fastest coasters, then uncover what the rush does to you.
Engineer and adventurer Rob Bell boards some of the world’s fastest theme park rides to reveal how speed, power, and design affect the human body. Using state-of-the-art technology and expert insight, the series turns adrenaline into discovery, making every climb, launch, and drop more fascinating to watch.
Episode guide8 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free