Big data reveals the hidden forces that turn performance into fame.
Explore how scientists use big data to uncover patterns behind success, from the Mona Lisa's rise to experiments in music, crowdfunding, sports, and art. This documentary shows why talent alone is not the whole story, and how networks, timing, and public response can shape who gets recognized. Sign up to see success through a sharper, more surprising lens.
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Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like The Science of Success — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
The Science of Success is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.