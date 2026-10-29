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Proof of Concept

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Games, paradoxes, and thought experiments turn big ideas into vivid discoveries.

Dianna Cowern explores science, math, and philosophy through interactive games and thought experiments that make abstract concepts feel immediate. Across questions about luck, truth, consciousness, and infinity, each episode invites you to test your own intuition and see familiar ideas in a sharper way. Sign up to watch a series built for curious minds that want more than quick answers.

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4 episodes

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