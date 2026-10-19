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The Last Hours of Jesus Christ

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Science and history reexamine the crucifixion through unsettling contradictions and evidence.

This documentary probes one of history's most consequential events by comparing Gospel accounts with historical and scientific analysis. As experts question long-held images of the arrest, crucifixion, burial, and resurrection, the story grows more complex and revealing. Sign up to weigh the evidence and see why these final hours still shape belief today.

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